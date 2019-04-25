Davenport neighborhood reacts after officer is shot

A Davenport Police Officer is in stable condition after being shot near the 1,700 block of Division St. on Thursday. Two suspects are in custody. One is in the hospital recovering from a gun shot wound.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said it all started just before 4:30 p.m. when an officer noticed the two suspects acting suspiciously.

“[The officers] attempted to stop and have a conversation with them. A foot pursuit ensued. Subjects ran from the officers. At one point in time the suspect in this engaged our officer with gunfire and our officer returned fire as well,” Chief Sikorski said.

People who live in the neighborhood said they are shocked to hear the news.

"We had some rocky years. Some real rocky years. It's on the up...I thought it was on the up. Now we have some young people moving in and started taking over some of the houses. So we were really excited. And it's been pretty quiet. And then this happens,” Kim Vallett, who has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years, said.

Vallett said she noticed an officer following the two suspects and was concerned for his safety.

"I walked off my porch to make sure the police officer was okay, because I knew at least one of the boys was gang affiliated...and wanted to make sure he was okay,” she said.

Chief Sikorski said Davenport Police have recently increased their patrols in the neighborhood through their Neighborhoods Energized To Succeed, or NETS, Unit.

“We've had some increased activity in this area so we are doing some enforcement and doing some community policing as well," Chief Sikorski said.

Vallett said she is feeling freaked out following this shooting just outside of her home.

“We criticize the police a lot. They have a split second decision to make. And we criticize them a lot and we don't think about things like this happening to them,” she said.



Chief Sikorski thanked the support of surrounding agencies and the response from the Quad Cities community.

“I've been contacted personally by every single agency in this area. Whether by text or by phone asking if they can help. We have the Bettendorf Police Dept. who was helping us for calls of service in other areas of the city. We are gracious that Bettendorf PD was helping us out with that. Our brothers and sisters at Scott County Sheriffs Dept. are doing what they always do. I had calls from Rock Island. You name it from around here,” Chief Sikorski said.