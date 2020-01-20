Davenport nonprofit honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. year-round

The Friends of MLK, Inc. a nonprofit in Davenport, is aimed toward empowering and encouraging the Quad City area to practice civil and human rights; qualities demonstrated by Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Friends of MLK originally began as a task force, initiated by former Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba and Pastor Rogers Kirk.

The nonprofit's mission focuses on commemorating the life of Dr. King, but their efforts and education stretch far beyond MLK Day.

Friends of MLK's Chairman of the Board, Ryan Saddler said, "We have a lot of great things that have happened right here," when speaking about civil rights history in Davenport.

To illustrate the history of civil rights movements, both nationally and locally, a mural graces the wall of the Friends of MLK at their location on Brady St.

The mural was created by a handful of local artists and the nonprofit says it was a result of caring individuals who came together to help make "our collective dream" a success.

Saddler said the organization aims to educate the community on the civil rights history both involving MLK and local key figures in our community's history.

He said, "In order to get those stories and get that understanding for us and the community to understand, is to look back at our history and go back and highlight key individuals from our history."

"We want to make sure those stories are told so that we understand we have history in this area that is very significant to our national history," he told TV6.

Dr. King has a tie to the Quad Cities.

On April 28. 1965, King received the Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award in Davenport.

"If we go back and listen to that and listen to his appreciation. A man by the name of Martin Luther being honored by a Catholic interracial council in Davenport Iowa," Saddler said.

He explained how significant it was to have a key icon in civil rights history with a tie to the Davenport community.

The nonprofit hopes to continue this message: "That we will go across race, that we will go across denomination."

Empower and encourage are two missions set forth by the Friends of MLK on the holiday, and every day of the year.

"If we want to live in peace, I think that starts with us and those are the things Doctor King really exemplified in his work," said Saddler.

