Davenport nurse's car stolen

After working for seven days straight, a Genesis nurse woke up to find her car stolen. Not only did the thieves take her car but they also broke into her house.

Amber Jennings had the day off Wednesday, she ran some errands, came home, parked her car and went to sleep. Thursday morning, her car was missing from her driveaway on West 38th street.

"My husband Andy had come out to get ready for work and he's like, where is your car?" she said.

Jennings says she forgot to lock her car door.

"Usually pretty good about always locking my doors, The one time you forget seems to be when it happens," she said.

She's now working with Davenport police to try and locate her 2018 white Toyota 4Runner with a Smart Toyota sticker on the back. License plate number HHM683.

Jennings also had her garage door opener in her car.

"Opened my garage and came into the house and took my purse off the kitchen table and then took my vehicle in the middle of the night," she said.

A situation that's left her shaken up in a neighborhood she's always felt safe in.

"Definitely very violating just knowing somebody entered your house and not knowing while you were asleep. It's definitely scary," she said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com

