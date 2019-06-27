Davenport officer returns to work after being shot in April

A Davenport police officer has returned to work after being shot in April.

A Davenport police officer has returned to work after being shot in April. Officer Ryan Leabo is returning to work after he was shot twice following a foot chase with a suspect back in April.

Officer Ryan Leabo is back on the job, but for now, will be doing administrative work.

Officer Leabo was involved in a foot chase with a suspect back in April. He was shot in the chest and leg during an altercation.

Police say he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Many were there to cheer him on once he was released from the hospital.

Brett Dennis Sr. is charged with Attempted Murder.