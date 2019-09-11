Davenport officers attend national symposium for police in high crime areas

Hundreds of police officers from across the country, including the Quad Cities, are in Memphis this week for the 2019 National Public Safety Partnership Symposium, an event put on by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Davenport officers are among those attending the 2019 National Public Safety Partnership Symposium. (WMC/Gray Media Group)

The event was created back in 2017, after an executive order by President Trump.

It provides training and assistance to police and criminal justice professionals in high crime areas. Memphis is one of the program’s original twelve sites.

Davenport police officers are among those at the symposium. It lasts until Wednesday.

