Davenport officers "ok" after carbon monoxide incident at Iowa Law Enforcement Academy

After a carbon monoxide incident at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in the Des Moines area, Davenport's Assistant Chief of Police Major Jeff Bladel says their officers are ok.

Major Bladel tells TV6 they had eight officers at the academy for training and they too are continuing to monitor the situation.

"All 8 of our officers were treated for potential exposure at a Des Moines area hospital," Major Bladel said. "All have since been released."

UnityPoint Health says 70 of the trainees were taken to several of its Des Moines area hospitals and treated, if needed, and released.