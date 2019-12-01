Davenport officers respond to large fight at Shenanigans, then shots fired incident nearby early Sunday morning

According to Davenport Police, officers responded to Shenanigans at 303 W. 3rd Street for a report of a large fight. A press release from the police department says when officers arrived as patrons were leaving Shenanigans, a fight broke out in front of the bar.

Police say officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

While this was occurring, officers heard gunshots in the area of 200 Ripley Street. When officers arrived, police say they did not initially find any scene. However, while canvassing the area, damage to a business window from gunfire was found at 300 W. 3rd Street on the north side.

Police say no injuries were reported.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125. You can also submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app, "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."

