Davenport officials announce parking arrangements for Red, White & Boom

City of Davenport officials have announced where parking will be available those wanting to watch the fireworks in Davenport for Red, White and Boom.

The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 3.

"Viewing areas in Davenport are limited due to recent flooding," Officials said in a release. "The best place to view the show is at Modern Woodmen Park. Admission is free of charge."

Officials also say that due to the amount of mud and silt in the park, Centennial Park will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. During this time, that will affect the boat ramp, dog park and spray park. Officials say those locations will still be accessible by parking in the gravel lot on the southwest corner of Marquette and River Drive.

More from officials is below.

"Visitors may park on-street in the Downtown area (where not posted otherwise) and in the Florian Keen (at Modern Woodmen Park) or the River's Edge parking lot for free. Parking fees apply to park in the City's parking ramp.

Visitors may also watch the show:

• By boat, Marquette Boat Ramp/Launching area is open.

• At the Rock Island Arsenal, CitiBus is offering a free shuttle service (some ID requirements apply).

• At Schwiebert Riverfront Park, in Rock Island.

If you go, please be reminded the Skybridge is closed and will not be available for viewing."

