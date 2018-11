City of Davenport officials have released the parade route for Saturday's Festival of Trees parade, including no parking areas.

Officials say temporary no parking areas are already in place downtown and some streets will begin closing at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Pershing Avenue and Iowa Street between East 4th and 2nd Streets and East 3rd Street between Pershing and LeClaire Street.

You can find more information on the Festival of Trees by clicking this link.