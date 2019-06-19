Davenport officials remind public access to Credit Island is restricted

City of Davenport officials are reminding the public that access to Credit Island is restricted to city staff at this time.

Credit Island was hit hard by flooding over the past few months, but now, officials say people are going around the barriers placed at the entrance of the island in order to walk across the caseway and access the island. They say this activity is dangerous, and anyone who tries this is doing so at their own risk, the risk of others and the risk of a fine.

The city is holding a news conference to give an update on flooding Thursday at 1 p.m. at the entrance to Credit Island. Officials plan to update recovery and cleanup efforts.