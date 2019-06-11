Davenport officials work to retrieve car in flooded waters at Credit Island

Crews are on scene after a police officer spotted a vehicle that was found submerged at Credit Island.

The Davenport Fire Department was called and requested more resources to help get the car out.

At this time, officials believe no one is in the vehicle.

Officials tell TV6 they are unsure how the vehicle got there. Crews are working to retrieve the car safely.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available. TV6 has a crew headed to the scene and we will work on asking officials if anyone was inside and if there were any injuries.