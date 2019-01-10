Davenport organ donor, recipient part of Rose Bowl parade

Two people from the Quad Cities had the ride of a lifetime during the recent Rose Bowl parade for sharing the gift of life.

Mary Beth Murray of Davenport donated a kidney to her brother-in-law, Eric Burge of Davenport. They were invited to ride the Donate Life float representing the Iowa Donor Network.

Eric rode on the float and Mary Beth walked along the route next to it.

The Iowa Donor Network supports a donor registry and facilitates the recovery of organs and tissues as well as provides educational services to promote donation.