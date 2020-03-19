Davenport organization asking officials to protect individuals in criminal justice system from coronavirus spread

With the rapid spread of the coronavirus. A Quad Cities organization says overcrowding in criminal justice systems could lead to the spread of the virus.

Thursday at 12:00 p.m. Quad Cities Interfaith along with the help of their affiliates in other states held a virtual rally. They called for the immediate decarceration of vulnerable populations in our jails, prisons, and detention centers.

Testimonies from impacted people, as well as reducing the potential for wider spread of the coronavirus was discussed. Both Iowa and Illinois Departments of Corrections are not allowing visitors in the prisons.

