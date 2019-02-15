Davenport organization looking for volunteers for music mentoring program

A Davenport organization dedicated to helping families is starting a new music mentoring program for at-risk youth. Family Resources says it's an opportunity for people in our community to not only teach, but be positive role models.

“Great way to be able to express yourself. When words fail, music speaks,” said Alan Vrombaut, Family Resources Engaging Males Advocate.

The organization is hoping these rhythms can speak to at-risk youth. The music mentoring program started by the non-profits' engaging males program began last week. The idea was sparked last fall after Vice President of Russel Construction Steve Baumann suggested it.

“Just started with such a simple idea and it blossomed into this huge thing that we are hoping to bring in more local musicians from the community,” said Vrombaut. “Help get more people involved,”

Many of the adolescents the organization serves are around 12 to 18 years old and they have dealt with trauma in their lives.

“Part of our goal is to help teach different ways that they can express themselves in a positive way,” said Vrombaut.

The instruments were all donated by individuals and community members who also have been impacted by the power of music. 45 of the teens who are living on the campus will utilize the program.

“Change what they've been exposed to maybe their whole life. So that they can do things differently,” said Steve Baumann, Vice President of Russel Construction. “They know that they're different outcomes or different decisions, they can make that are positive for them,”

The goal is not only to teach the youth about music but to provide them with mentors.

“Hopefully it's just a very small jumping off point or springboard to just give them a tool,” said Bret Dale, River Music Experience Director of Programming and Education. “To let them know that we can be trusted and hopefully we can do that with an instrument in their hand,”

An instrument to get through life once they leave Family Resources.

The organization is also looking for extra instruments to give the youth once they leave. To donate instruments, volunteer to teach music, or become a positive role model. Reach out to Vrombaut at alanv@famres.org.

