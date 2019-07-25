Davenport police announce Public Safety Partnership, Law Enforcement collaboration

Officials with the Davenport Police Department announced Wednesday they will be participating in the Public Safety Partnership program.

In a release, officials say the National Public Safety Partnership Program "is an intensive training and technical assistance (TTA) initiative designed to help the selected locations develop and implement programs and procedures intended to reduce violent crime. PSP serves as a JOG-wide initiate that enables cities to consult with and receive coordinated TTA and an array of resources from DOJ's programmatic and law enforcement components."

