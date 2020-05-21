Son arrested after Davenport woman found dead Thursday

A man was arrested Thursday after his mother was found dead in their Davenport apartment, police said late Thursday afternoon.

Mckinsley Watson, 36, is charged with first-degree murder, punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

He was taken to the Scott County Jail. Watson is expected to appear in court Friday via video arraignment.

Davenport police say they were called just after 4:45 a.m. to the 600 block of West 63rd Street after receiving a 911 call.

Officers found 59-year-old Victoria Watson unresponsive in an apartment, according to police.

When the fire department arrived, they pronounced her dead at the scene, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the "P3 Tips" mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestopers.com.