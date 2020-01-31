Davenport police continue investigation into fatal stabbing

Davenport police are still investigating what led up to a

stabbing earlier this week that left a Davenport man dead and his nephew facing a first-degree murder charge.

Trai Terrell Anderson, 25, is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $2 million cash-only bond.

At 7:52 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a disturbance call at the Relax Inn on North Brady Street. When they got there, officers found Danial Bradley, 46, suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Staff.

The investigation revealed Anderson contacted Bradley, asking if they could hang out. He then entered Bradley's room at the Relax Inn and stabbed him multiple times with a sharp object, according to an arrest affidavit.

Davenport Police Capt. Brent Biggs declined to say what the object was, citing the ongoing investigation. When asked how the two knew each other, Biggs said police were told that Bradley is Anderson’s uncle.

As the investigation into the stabbing continues, TV6 Investigates dug into Anderson’s criminal history in Illinois and Iowa.

Iowa Department of Corrections records shows Anderson was paroled July 23 in connection with an October 2016 incident in Black Hawk County.

In that case, he was sentenced to up to five years in prison on a second-degree theft charge and one year in jail on a possession of marijuana-second offense charge.

In August 2014, he was sentenced to up to five years in prison on charges of assault causing serious injury, third-degree burglary, and possession of marijuana in three separate cases in Scott County District Court.

Records show he was released from prison in those cases in April 2016.

He was arrested in February 2013 on two counts of home invasion, a Class X felony, in Rock Island County.

Court records show that on Jan. 17, 2013, Anderson and another man, both wearing masks, burst into a Moline man’s apartment. One of the men was armed with a knife, while the other was armed with an airsoft gun.

Anderson and the other man then took a camera, a watch, a pair of headphones and a small amount of marijuana.

He pleaded guilty to robbery, a Class 2 felony, and was sentenced to 30 months of probation. Prosecutors dismissed the home invasion charges.

In February 2014, a petition to revoke his probation was filed. In September 2014, he was unsuccessfully discharged from probation.

Anderson also has several juvenile adjudications for assault in Scott County.