Davenport police escort 500 seniors on holiday lights bus tour

The Davenport Police Department held its 25th annual Senior Light Tour on Monday.

Over 500 seniors from around the Quad Cities rode on 30 buses from senior living communities.

Bus drivers drove them around Davenport neighborhoods passed popular holiday light displays.

One person told TV6 that she had so much fun on the tour the other year so she decided to come back again.

"It's just kind of neat to get out and see the lights with other people,” said Zelda Winslow. “Some of the people who are housebound that can't get out very much -- it’s really neat to see them enjoying it. It makes you feel good about the holidays and Christmas."

Some residents who had lights up in their yard waved to the seniors as their buses drove passed.

Davenport police say they’ve enjoyed putting on this tour for the past 25 years.

They say it helps seniors get out of their homes and be a part of the holiday spirit.