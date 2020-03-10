Davenport police find Iowa bride-to-be’s SUV that was stolen with wedding dress inside

Davenport police confirmed Tuesday morning that they have recovered an Iowa woman's SUV that was stolen Saturday with her wedding dress inside.

Major Jeff Bladel said officers located Kylee Howell's vehicle around 9:35 p.m. in the 500 block of South Ohio Street.

Police had received a call from a person who learned about the case on the news and noticed a vehicle matching the description of the SUV in their neighborhood, Bladel said.

No occupants were around the vehicle. The vehicle was towed for processing and the owner was notified.

"At this point, I do not have any information as to what personal items may have been recovered with the vehicle," Bladel said.

Howell told TV6 she picked up her wedding dress Saturday at A Storybook Ending Bridal Salon in DeWitt.

She said after going to DeWitt, she drove to Davenport and parked her car at a friend’s house in the 1600 block of Eastmere Drive and went out to dinner with friends to celebrate.

Not long after the group returned, Howell said she went to her friend’s car to grab her keys, where she believes she left them as they went to dinner, however, they were not inside.

Howell said at that point she assumed she may have misplaced the keys, or they fell out of her pocket.

As she checked around the back of the home where she was parked, she noticed her 2015 charcoal gray Kia Sorrento was missing.

The group soon realized Howell’s car was nowhere to be found, and her dress was still inside.

“It’s extremely devastating,” she told TV6.