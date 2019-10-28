Davenport police give Trick-or-Treat safety recommendations

Police in Davenport are issuing out reminders ahead of this year's Trick-or-Treat.

Police posted a Trick-or-Treat safety recommendations list that gives pointers and tips to stay safe when going out for candy.

- Plan your route in advance. Have a meeting spot in the event you get separated.

- Wear light-colored clothing to make yourself more visible and that is short enough to prevent tripping.

- Use make-up instead of a mask so your child can avoid trips and falls.

- Children should always Trick-or-Treat with a parent or another trusted adult.

- Be respectful of other people's property.

- Watch and listen for vehicles in traffic and driveways and cross the street at corners. Never cross in the middle of the street.

- Be aware of your surroundings. Social media can wait.

- Check your child's candy. Only eat wrapped or packaged treats.