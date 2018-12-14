Davenport police hoping to identify suspect after armed robbery at Dollar General

Police in Davenport are asking for community help in locating a wanted suspect.

Officials say the suspect displayed a gun and left the area in the car pictured above.

Law enforcement officials say on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. an armed robbery happened at the Dollar General on East Locust Street.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.