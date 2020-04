A Wisconsin man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting early Thursday in Davenport.

Jabari M. Scurlock, 40, of Racine, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released any additional details, but say they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers responded around 1:12 a.m. to the 900 block of Marquette Street for a report of gunfire.

Officers located Scurlock on the sidewalk.