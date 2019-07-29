Davenport police investigate Monday afternoon shots fired incident

Davenport police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in the middle of the day Monday, striking a building and a vehicle.

Davenport Police are investigating after a vehicle and building were hit by gunfire Monday afternoon. (KWQC)

It happened around 12:25 p.m. in the 1300 block of W 3rd St. Police say they found multiple shell casings at the scene, and although no one was hurt, one vehicle and one building were hit by gunfire

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via their mobile app called "CrimeReports by Motorola."

