Davenport police investigate Tuesday evening shooting, one person hurt

Davenport police are investigating the shooting of one person Tuesday evening.

According to police, the victim was found in the 1000 block W 7th Street. The victim was found on the curb.

Police tell TV6 that they are searching for the suspects. We do not know the condition of the victim or if they have a description of the suspect.

TV6 anchor and reporter Chris Carter did one person being loaded into an ambulance who appeared to be talking.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more information.