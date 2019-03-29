Davenport police investigate after person shot in parked vehicle

Police in Davenport are investigating after one person is shot while sitting in their parked vehicle Friday night.

Police say officers responded to Genesis East hospital for a shooting victim being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

They say the 26-year-old male from Davenport was dropped off at the hospital after being shot in the right leg while sitting in his vehicle that was parked in the 300 block of West 32nd Street. It's not clear who shot him.

Officers are still conducting follow-up on this incident. No other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.