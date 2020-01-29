Davenport police investigate fatal stabbing Wednesday night

Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Wednesday night.

Davenport police say around 7:52 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance call at the Relax Inn on N. Brady Street. When they got there, officers found a stabbing victim inside the Inn. The victim, an adult male from Davenport, had serious, life-threatening injuries. After medical attention on scene, the victim was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Staff.

Detectives are on the scene investigating at this time. No other information is available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport

Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile

app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com."