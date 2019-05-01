Davenport police investigate shots fired incident Tuesday night

Officers confirm they responded to a shots fired incident on Tuesday night in Davenport. Officers responded to the call in the area of Telegraph Road and Oak Street at 8:48 p.m.

Police say they did find shell casings in the street at Telegraph Road and Oak Street and found more casings in the area of 6th Street and Oak Street.

Police say no injuries or damages were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".