Davenport police investigate two gunfire incidents

The Davenport Police Department is investigating two reports of gunfire that they do not believe are related.

The first incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Cedar Street, canvassed the area, and located fired cartridge cases in the 2100 block of West 18th Street. A house also was damaged by gunfire.

Around 6:10 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Ripley Street and located fired cartridge cases. A house also was damaged.

No injuries were reported in either incident. Detectives are following up.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

