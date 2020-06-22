Davenport police investigating Dollar General robbery

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at Dollar General, 2100 E. Kimberly Road, Sunday night.

Police responded at 7:35 p.m. to the store. Preliminary information described a man who went into the business, approached the cashier, demanded money, and implied he was armed with a weapon.

No weapon was displayed, according to police. The man grabbed money from the cash register before leaving.

Police say the suspect wore a surgical-style mask and wearing blue baggy pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

No injuries were reported. No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.