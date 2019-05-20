Davenport police investigating Monday morning shots fired incident

Davenport police are investigating shots fired near 59th St. and Brady St. on Monday morning.

At approximately 10:31 a.m., police responded to the area for a report of shots fired. They canvassed the area and found casings.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

An investigation is now underway. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."