Davenport police investigating after building was damaged by gunfire

Davenport police are investigating after a shots fired incident that happened early on Sunday morning.

Police say they several units were called to the area of 3800 Bridge Avenue for a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers say they located multiple shell casings and a building that was damaged from gunfire.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Officials say the incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to "DO WHAT'S RIGHT" and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "Crime Reports by Motorola".