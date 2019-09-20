Davenport police investigating after finding body in Fejervary Park

Davenport police are investigating after finding a body in Fejervary Park Friday afternoon.

Police say at approximately 2:22 p.m., police responded to the park on W. 12th Street regarding an unresponsive man. Davenport fire and medical personnel, who arrived before police, pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say preliminary information indicates a possible medical condition contributed to the man's death, and at this time, there's no indication of foul play or any danger to the public.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

The man's name has not yet been released.

