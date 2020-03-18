Davenport police investigating early morning gunfire incident

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident that occurred early Wednesday.

Police say they responded just before 1 a.m. to Locust Street and Fairmount Street.

Officers canvassed the area and found several shell casings in the middle of the street.

No injuries or damage was reported. No other information was released Wednesday.

Police ask anyon2 with information regarding this incident to call

the department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.