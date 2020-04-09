Davenport police investigating early morning shooting death

Davenport police are investigating a shooting death that occurred early Thursday.

Officers responded around 1:12 a.m.m to the 900 block of Marquette Street for a report of gunfire.

They found a man with life-threatening injuries on the sidewalk.

After initial medical attention was provided on the scene, the man was pronounced dead by emergency medical staff.

Detectives on scene investigating the incident. No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.