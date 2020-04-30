Davenport police investigating five separate shots fired incidents from Wednesday

Police in Davenport are investigating multiple reports of shots being fired in the city. Police announced three additional shots fired incidents that happened Wednesday evening after two incidents were reported earlier in the day.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged after a shots fired incident resulted in a home being damaged in Davenport. This happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday near Marquette and High streets.

Then shortly after 11:30 a.m., police responded to the area of West 53rd Street for another report of shots fired. Police say preliminary information showed there was a disturbance between drivers that escalated into shots being fired.

The third shots fired incident happened just after 7:15 p.m. when police were called to the 1200 block of East 12th Street. Officers searched the area and found fired cartridge cases. No injuries or damage was reported.

The fourth shots fired incident happened just after 8:45 p.m. when officers responded to the area of Central Park and Ripley Street. Officers searched the area and found shell casings. Police say preliminary information showed a possible road-rage incident. The suspect vehicle is described as a gray or silver 4-door sedan, possibly a Mazda or a Nissan. No injuries were reported, however, the window to a vehicle was damaged as a result of gunfire.

The fifth incident happened just before midnight when police responded to the 900 block of Gaines Street. Responding officers searched the area and found shell casings. Preliminary information, according to police, shows a dispute may have taken place between people in two vehicles that escalated into shots being fired. The two vehicles described as being a dark Chevy sedan and a light colored sedan. No injuries or damage was reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident and at this time no information indicates the incidents are related.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.