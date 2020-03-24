Davenport police investigating hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash Monday night that involved a stolen vehicle.

Officers responded around 9:40 p.m. to the crash near 37th Street and Mississippi Avenue.

The original call noted possible gunfire, but no scene was located and any other indication of shots being fired was unfounded, police said.

Preliminary information indicated one vehicle driving south crashed into a second vehicle that was driving north, police said.

The occupants of the first vehicle, which was reported stolen, ran from the area, police said.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage. No injuries were reported.

No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.