Davenport police investigating report of gunfire Wednesday

The Davenport Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired when two vehicles were chasing one another Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 4200 block of Northwest Boulevard.

Officers canvassed the area and found fired cartridge cases.

Preliminary information indicates that two vehicles were chasing one another as shots were being fired.

The vehicles were described as a silver four-door Sedan and a black four-door Sedan.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

