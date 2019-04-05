Davenport police investigating shooting of one person on city's West side

Davenport Police are investigating after one person was shot on the city's West side Friday night.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Emerald Drive around 10:00 Friday night after multiple people called 911 for reports of shots fired. Responding officers found one person laying in a grassy area suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police say they are looking for a white or silver type of car.

According to police, the apartment complex manager was called to try and retrieve security video from cameras on the property.