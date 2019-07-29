Davenport police investigating Monday morning shots fired incident

Davenport police are investigating after a report of shots fired Monday morning.

The Davenport Police Department responded to the area of 1300 W 13th St. at 11:13 a.m. When officers arrived, they began to search the area and found several shell casings in the street.

No damage or injuries were reported. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via their mobile app, "CityConnect Davenport, IA."