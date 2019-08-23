Davenport police look for persons of interest in armed robbery

Do you recognize these men? Davenport police are asking for your help identifying these two men in connection to an armed robbery.

In a post on the Davenport Police Department's Facebook page, officials say the two men are persons of interests in an armed robbery that happened at Sam's Foods in the 600 block of Marquette St. on August 14. They say it happened at approximately 7:09 p.m.

If you have any information about their identities, you're asked to call Davenport police at (563) 326-6125. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app "CrimeReports by Motorala."

