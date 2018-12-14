Davenport police looking for suspect after robbery at DuTrac Community Credit Union

A credit union robbery in Davenport has police searching for a wanted suspect.

Police say a robbery happened at the DuTrac Community Credit Union located on West Kimberly Road on Friday, Nov. 23 at 5:35 p.m.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.