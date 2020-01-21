Davenport police make arrest in connection with October shooting

Davenport police have made an arrest in the second of two shootings that happened on the same night in October.

Police say 24-year-old Odell McCall of East Moline was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a shooting at 13th and Marquette on October 21, 2019.

According to Davenport police, officers were called to the area around 7:00 p.m. for a report of several calls of shots fired. While on the way to the area, officers found an adult male walking in the area with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Genesis East and later taken to the University of Iowa Hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers did find a scene near 13th and Marquette, where several shell casings were found.

At this time, officers were notified another gunshot victim had arrived at Genesis West. The adult male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. As a result of that investigation, 25-year-old James Sharkey was arrested.

McCall is charged with attempted murder.

