Davenport police make second arrest following armed robbery at Verizon store

Police have made an additional arrest in a robbery case that happened at the Verizon Wireless Store on North Division Street in Davenport.

Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at a Verizon Wireless Store in the 1800 block of North Division. This happened early in December.

Police say two masked subjects entered the business after 7 p.m. on December 5, armed with a handgun and stole several items.

Those two suspects have now been identified.

On January 2, police arrested 27-year-old Lynn Brooks, of Davenport.

On Thursday, April 9, police arrested 22-year-old Jermaine Miller, of Rock Island.

Police say Miller was with Brooks when the store was robbed. Police say Brooks was armed with a gun when he and Miller robbed the Verizon store in December.

Officials say Brooks and Miller entered the store through the front door and displayed a gun at the clerk. Brooks and Miller made the clerk go to the back where the stock room was according to officials.

Police say Brooks held a gun to the employee's back while Miller took numerous phones from the safe and put them into two bags.

According to officials, Brooks put the gun against the back of the employee's head, placing the employee in fear for their life.

Both Miller and Brooks then left the store out of a rear door with the two bags full of phones that valued over $25,000 according to police.

Police say officers were able to find the stolen property and a discarded handgun within a block of the store.

Brooks was arrested on 1st-degree robbery charges, a felony.

Miller was booked Thursday in the Scott County Jail on 1st-degree robbery charges, a felony.