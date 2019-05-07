Davenport police: man with possible fake gun squeezed trigger at NorthPark Mall

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after an incident at the mall in Davenport. Davenport police say on Monday, just after 9 p.m., police were called to the food court in the NorthPark Mall for a disturbance.

Preliminary information described a black male, in his early 20's, had entered the food court area with a gun. Police say this was described as a fake gun or possibly a cap gun and pointed it in the air. While in the air, police say the man squeezed the trigger, stating "next time it will be real." Police say he then ran out of the mall and no injuries or damages were reported.

Police say the man is described as having a skinny build, wearing a black hoodie that was pulled over his face and baggy shorts.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CrimeReports by Motorola”.