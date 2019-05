UPDATE: Police say the missing teen has been found safe.

ORIGINAL: Have you seen this man?

Police in Davenport are asking the community for help in locating a missing teen.

Police say 16-year-old Jeremiah Schussler was reported missing and was last seen on May 30, 2019.

He is 6'1 and 250 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a pair of Chicago Bulls sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.