Davenport police officer receives Purple Heart Award after surviving shooting

A Davenport police officer has been awarded the Iowa State Police Association Purple Heart Award after surviving a violent attack while on the job.

Officer Ryan Leabo received the award Tuesday night, according to a post on the Davenport Police Department's Facebook page. He was seriously injured after being involved in a foot chase with a suspect in April. He was shot in the chest and leg during an altercation.

Police say Officer Leabo was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time and prevailed and has since recovered.

Brett Dennis Sr. is charged with Attempted Murder in the shooting.