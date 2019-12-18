Davenport police officer recovering after being hit in Davenport

A Davenport police officer is recovering after they were hit while in their squad car according to police. This happened just before 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police tell TV6 that information is limited but preliminary information shows that the officer was traveling west on 15th at Gaines when another driver failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the squad car.

Iowa State Patrol is handling the crash investigation and TV6 has reached out for more information. It is not known at this time if the driver was cited.

Police tell TV6 the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries but they were not considered life-threatening. The officer is recovering according to the police.