Davenport police officer shot in the line of duty cleared by County Attorney for returning fire

The shooting of a man by a Davenport police officer has been justified by the Scott County Attorney, according to a press release.

Attorney Michael Walton determined that Officer Ryan Leabo had to fire his weapon “to resist deadly force and to avoid further injury or death to himself, other officers, and the community.”

On April 25, 2019, Officer Leabo was requested to the area of West 17th Street and North Sturdevant Street by Lt. Kevin Smull after Smull noticed to people who were acting suspiciously. Walton said in his report deeming the shooting justified that Brett Dennis and Nathaniel Viering were observed coming out of alleyway and looking around continuously. Lt. Smull appeared to observe the two rummaging through a vehicle, and according to Walton’s report felt this was suspicious “due to the increase in vehicle thefts and vehicle burglaries in the city.” The two men did not drive away.

After several minutes, Walton writes, that Lt. Smull observed Dennie and Viering enter a Wendy’s restaurant and then come out empty handed.

“At this time, based on all of Lt. Smull’s collective observations, he had reasonable suspicion that they may have committed a crime or were going to commit a crime. Lt. Smull relayed his observations to Officer Leabo and requested that Officer Leabo conduct a Terry stop of the two individuals based on his reasonable suspicion,” Walton wrote in his report.

When Officer Leabo, who was wearing his uniform, approached the two men in his patrol vehicle, they refused to stop. Walton wrote Leabo made the decision to exit his vehicle to try and talk to the two men. According to the report, Dennis told Leabo “no” when asked to stop and the two men continued to walk away from the officer, even running into traffic to avoid Officer Leabo. Officer Leabo asked the men to stop and talk eleven times, according to Walton, before Dennis took off running.

“As Dennis was running he moved the satchel or “fanny pack” he was wearing across his body to the front of his chest and his hands were around the satchel during most of the chase,” Walton wrote. “He also was noted to not be running at full speed and was continuously looking back at Officer Leabo while his hands were at or in the satchel. Officer Leabo believed Dennis had something that might hurt him, so he ordered Dennis to “drop it” and “get out of there.” This was yelled by Officer Leabo multiple times. During the chase, Dennis yelled back to Officer Leabo, “shoot me motherfu**er”.”

When Officer Leabo caught up with Dennis, a scuffle began. At this time, Dennis was able to maneuver around and face the officer, shooting him once in the chest and a second time in the leg. Officer Leabo’s bullet proof vest stopped the bullet, which was later recovered from the vest. Officer Leabo returned fire, stirking Dennis in the leg.

“A homeowner that was nearby observed Dennis with thefirearm in his hand and observed Dennis position himself behind a tree nearby,” the report said. “The homeowner described Dennis as taking an “ambush position” behind the tree. The homeowner yelled to Officer Leabo to stay back because Dennis was waiting for Officer Leabo to come around the corner. When Officer Leabo did not come around the corner, Dennis ran away.”

According to Walton, Dennis ran into the nearby CVS . While inside CVS, he told an employee not to call 911 but told them he had been “jumped by some people outside.” Dennis later left the store and hid the firearm before being apprehended and taken to the hospital.

“Dennis admitted that he heard Officer Leabo ask him to stop and he did not stop. He also acknowledged that he knew he was “wanted.” He stated that once the charges were “stacked against him” he decided that he was not going to go back to prison,” Walton wrote. “He also admitted that he wanted the officer to shoot him. He admitted that when he was running, he decided he was going to mess with his satchel in an attempt to get the officer to think he had something and to get the officer to shoot him. Dennis refused to answer any questions related to having a gun himself or shooting a gun.”

Dennis is charged with one count of Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Trafficking in Stolen Weapons, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Interference with Official Acts While Armed with a Dangerous Weapon.

