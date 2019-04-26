Davenport police officer shot in the line of duty released from the hospital

The Davenport Police officer shot in the line of duty Thursday has been released from the hospital.

Officer Ryan Leabo was shot in the chest and the leg during an altercation with a man near Division and 17th Street.

Officials say an altercation took place between Brett S. Dennis Sr. and the officer in a yard in the 1600 block of West 17th Street. Davenport police have identified the officer as 27-year-old Ryan Leabo, a 2-year veteran of the agency.

Dennis was also shot in the altercation by Leabo.

Officer Leabo left Genesis East to a round of applause from the community and other law enforcement agencies.

A second person, 27-year-old Nathanial O. Vieringn was taken into custody.