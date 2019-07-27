Davenport police on scene of death investigation in NW part of town

UPDATE 7/27/2019 4:31 p.m. - Davenport Police say they were called to a home in the 6900 Block of Oak Street around 7:30 Saturday for an unresponsive female.

In a press release, police say they found a 39-year-old woman dead. They are not releasing her name.

ORIGINAL: The Davenport Police Department is conducting a death investigation at a home near W. 69th Street and Ridgeview Drive.

According to police call logs, three officers were called to a home in the area around 10:30 Friday night. A neighbor told TV6 they heard fighting at a home in the area and called 911. The neighbor said when the woke up around 8:00 Saturday morning there were “several” police cars, including unmarked vehicles. The crime scene unit was still at the home as of 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Davenport Police told us a cause of death has not been determined yet and could not provide any details about the person who was found dead.

This is a developing story.


